Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 16.20%.

ROIC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 46,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,806. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.32. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

