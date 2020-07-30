Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,200 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($51.69) target price on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RIO. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($54.15) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Rio Tinto to a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.15) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,100 ($50.46) to GBX 4,240 ($52.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 5,200 ($63.99) to GBX 5,400 ($66.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,538 ($55.85).

Rio Tinto stock traded up GBX 33 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,798 ($59.05). 1,664,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 44.87 ($0.55) and a one year high of GBX 5,152 ($63.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,629.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,125.71. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a GBX 119.74 ($1.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,324 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,372 ($53.80), for a total value of £582,525.28 ($716,865.96).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

