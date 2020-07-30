Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.06.

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $302,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $541,881.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,136. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 109.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $15,124,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $101,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. 21,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,764. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

