Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.40-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.37. The company issued revenue guidance of down ~5.5% yr/yr to ~$6.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.Rockwell Automation also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.40-7.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.59.

Shares of ROK traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,703. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $230.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.05.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,276.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total value of $2,119,140.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

