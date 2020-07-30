Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 26.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 83,300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $12,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCI traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.85. 15,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,867. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

