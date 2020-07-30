Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Price Target Cut to GBX 509 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its target price reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 528 ($6.50) to GBX 509 ($6.26) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 564 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 246 ($3.03) in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 500 ($6.15) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 357 ($4.39) price objective (down previously from GBX 460 ($5.66)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 392.90 ($4.84).

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 253.10 ($3.11). 7,826,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 292.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 419.08. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of -3.66. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a one year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 899.60 ($11.07).

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of £982.08 ($1,208.57). Insiders purchased a total of 965 shares of company stock worth $294,276 over the last 90 days.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.