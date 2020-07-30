Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 500 at Jefferies Financial Group

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 500 ($6.15) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RR. Societe Generale lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 246 ($3.03) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 564 ($6.94) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 387 ($4.76) to GBX 400 ($4.92) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 357 ($4.39) price objective (down from GBX 460 ($5.66)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 573 ($7.05) to GBX 528 ($6.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 392.90 ($4.84).

Shares of RR stock traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 253.10 ($3.11). 7,826,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 292.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 419.08. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 899.60 ($11.07).

In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 268 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.50) per share, with a total value of £980.88 ($1,207.09). Insiders purchased a total of 965 shares of company stock valued at $294,276 over the last ninety days.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

