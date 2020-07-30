Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Increased to $490.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $475.00 to $490.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $412.80.

ROP traded down $6.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $430.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,726. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $441.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $398.39 and its 200-day moving average is $363.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

In related news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

