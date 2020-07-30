Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.90-12.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.18. Roper Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $11.90-12.40 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $412.80.

NYSE ROP traded down $8.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $428.67. 603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,726. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $441.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

