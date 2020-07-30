Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.09. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.90-12.40 EPS.

NYSE:ROP traded down $10.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $426.27. 4,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,726. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.22. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $441.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $412.80.

In related news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

