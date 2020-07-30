RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

RPM stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,795. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. RPM International has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.12.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. RPM International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,610,000 after acquiring an additional 39,137 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 799,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,578,000 after acquiring an additional 83,516 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 770,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,594,000 after acquiring an additional 281,172 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 715,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,577,000 after acquiring an additional 38,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 129,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

