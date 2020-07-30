Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million.

RYAAY stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26 and a beta of 1.32. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

