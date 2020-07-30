RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Shares Down 18.2%

RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU) was down 18.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 150,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 76,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of $12.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

