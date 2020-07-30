Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,276 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.24% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 11,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE SBR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,191. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 868.60% and a net margin of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.