Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.73-6.86 for the period.

Shares of NYSE SNY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.24. 20,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,736. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 81,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

