Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.73-6.86 for the period.
Shares of NYSE SNY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.24. 20,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,736. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.
