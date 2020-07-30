SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Announces Earnings Results

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million.

SB Financial Group stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $107.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

