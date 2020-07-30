Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 60.6% during the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,723. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

