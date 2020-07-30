Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Lowered by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,865. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.45.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.