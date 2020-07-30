Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after buying an additional 420,666 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $54.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,029. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.21.

