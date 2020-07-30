Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $172.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 1.83%.

CKH opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $585.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Seacor has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Seacor from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

