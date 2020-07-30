Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,019. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $254,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $362,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,493 shares of company stock worth $1,059,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

