Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Position Increased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $123.35. 38,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,340. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.75.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

