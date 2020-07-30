Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $698.29 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ST. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of ST traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.54. 14,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,390. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $576.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

