Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38-0.46 EPS.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.61. 20,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,390. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

