Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $5.89 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sequent Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

VOO stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $297.76. The stock had a trading volume of 134,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,168. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

