Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sequent Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 638,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,381,000 after acquiring an additional 30,625 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.03. The stock had a trading volume of 22,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,228. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $222.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

