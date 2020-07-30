Sequent Asset Management LLC Invests $1.97 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

SPYG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 136,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,757. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $48.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

