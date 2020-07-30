Sequent Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 550.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,215. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average of $72.40. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $81.75.

