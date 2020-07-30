Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.78-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.50. Service Co. International also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.78-2.00 EPS.

Service Co. International stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.67. The stock had a trading volume of 61,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,413. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

SCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.50 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.79.

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,633,416.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

