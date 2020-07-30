ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $430.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.77.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $14.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $431.71. 2,573,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,044. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $411.57 and a 200-day moving average of $346.94. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $454.70. The company has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 126.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,352,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total value of $5,809,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,062,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,684 shares of company stock valued at $126,374,135 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

