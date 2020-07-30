ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $460.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.08.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $14.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $431.34. The stock had a trading volume of 91,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,044. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $411.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.91, a PEG ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $454.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.56, for a total transaction of $17,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,785,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

