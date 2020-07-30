Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Bank of America

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $565.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $634.24.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $645.07. The company had a trading volume of 303,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,223. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $585.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $659.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

In related news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $3,285,139.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,624,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $746,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,328,000 after purchasing an additional 248,727 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 950,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,955,000 after purchasing an additional 39,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,608,000 after purchasing an additional 360,086 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

