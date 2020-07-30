Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 476.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Oppenheimer raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.33.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total value of $202,101.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,855 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.18. The stock had a trading volume of 331,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,251. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

