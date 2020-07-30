Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 746 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 123.7% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 88,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 49,105 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 86.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,638,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 173,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 253,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 237,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HDB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of HDB traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.50. 58,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,033. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

