Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,712,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

IWV traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,110. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.11. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

