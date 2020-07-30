Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 154,220 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 154,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,672,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.4% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,211. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $96.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.