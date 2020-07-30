Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,657 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 205,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

