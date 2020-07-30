Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,620,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,186 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,948,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 590,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $43.25. 699,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,037,975. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

