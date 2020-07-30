Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

IJT traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.84. The stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,953. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $115.36 and a 12 month high of $200.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.34.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

