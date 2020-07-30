Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $179,000 Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE SNN traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 19,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

