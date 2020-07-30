Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $173.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,666. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

