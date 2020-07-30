Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EAGG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 463.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $3,912,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,721,000.

iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.16. 473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $57.14.

