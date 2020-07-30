Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 15.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.2% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 28.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $10.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $325.65. 47,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,861. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.20.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

