Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,277,000 after buying an additional 1,419,618 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,180,000 after purchasing an additional 593,974 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,136,000 after purchasing an additional 98,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,641,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,944,000 after purchasing an additional 131,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $2,194,464.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,745.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.59. The company had a trading volume of 56,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.14.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.