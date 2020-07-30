Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $324.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,360. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.07 and a 200 day moving average of $302.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

