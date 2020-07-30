Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 592.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 30,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPV stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,931. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

