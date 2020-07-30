Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 16,914 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,914 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 321,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,768. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.