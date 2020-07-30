Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 18,342 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,342 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,112. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10.

