Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 222.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth about $2,242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Docusign by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of DOCU traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.23. 3,215,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,094. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.23. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $217.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of -177.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $828,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,534 shares of company stock worth $40,460,572 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.