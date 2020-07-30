Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $9,685,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,235. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.27 and a 12-month high of $138.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.81.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

